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Light rains, snow lash J&K; more on cards

While various parts of Kashmir also experienced rain, the meteorological centre predicted more wet spells for the next two days

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 07:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Srinagar
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The fresh western disturbance brought a spell of snow to the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Boatmen on Dal Lake amid gusty winds, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI)

While various parts of Kashmir also experienced rain, the meteorological centre predicted more wet spells for the next two days.  

“There was light snowfall over higher reaches of northern and central Kashmir region, including Sonamarg- Zojila belt and from Gulmarg side. The rest of the valley witnessed light rainfall,” said MeT director, Mukhtar Ahmad.

Independent weather spotter Faizan Arif said that there was heavy snowfall at Razdan Top. “Fresh snowfall started in Machil area of Kupwara ( north) and over Sonamarg - Minamarg axis,” he said on his Kashmir_weather X handle.

The MeT update revealed that Srinagar recorded 6.6 mm of rainfall on Thursday and Friday while Qazigund in south Kashmir received 4.8 mm. Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded 12.2 mm, while the ski resort of Gulmarg recorded 13.6 mm.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Light rains, snow lash J&K; more on cards
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