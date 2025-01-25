Liquor contractor’s employees assaulted in Mohali, vehicle vandalised

Zirakpur police booked eight persons for allegedly vandalising the car of a liquor vend owner and assaulting his employees while they were collecting sales money near the Zirakpur police station on Thursday evening. One of the employees, Babu Ram, the complainant in the case, alleged that the attack was orchestrated by a person, against whom they had lodged a complaint weeks ago for selling illicit liquor in the area. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

As per police, the unidentified assailants encircled the vehicle of the liquor contractor’s employees, vandalised it, and snatched a mobile phone and a gold chain from one of the employees. The incident unfolded while the staff were returning to their office after collecting sales proceeds.

One of the employees, Babu Ram of Panchkula, said he worked for Mohali Spirits, whose contractor was Karanveer Singh Dhillon. In the evening, they were returning to their office on Patiala Road in the company’s Mahindra Bolero vehicle after collecting cash from various outlets, he added.

According to Babu Ram, an individual was recording footage of their vehicle behind Zirakpur police station. Subsequently, seven to eight unidentified persons surrounded their vehicle and started vandalising it with sticks and rods. The assailants physically attacked them, inflicting injuries, snatching a mobile phone and a gold chain in the process.

Zirakpur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jaspinder Singh said, “We have booked the assailants and teams have been formed to chase their trials. They will soon be arrested.”