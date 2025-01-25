Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jan 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Liquor contractor’s employees assaulted in Mohali, vehicle vandalised

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Jan 25, 2025 09:51 PM IST

As per the police, seven or eight unidentified assailants encircled the vehicle of the liquor contractor’s employees, vandalised it, and snatched a mobile phone and a gold chain from one of the employees

Zirakpur police booked eight persons for allegedly vandalising the car of a liquor vend owner and assaulting his employees while they were collecting sales money near the Zirakpur police station on Thursday evening.

One of the employees, Babu Ram, the complainant in the case, alleged that the attack was orchestrated by a person, against whom they had lodged a complaint weeks ago for selling illicit liquor in the area. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
One of the employees, Babu Ram, the complainant in the case, alleged that the attack was orchestrated by a person, against whom they had lodged a complaint weeks ago for selling illicit liquor in the area. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

One of the employees, Babu Ram, the complainant in the case, alleged that the attack was orchestrated by a person, against whom they had lodged a complaint weeks ago for selling illicit liquor in the area.

As per police, the unidentified assailants encircled the vehicle of the liquor contractor’s employees, vandalised it, and snatched a mobile phone and a gold chain from one of the employees. The incident unfolded while the staff were returning to their office after collecting sales proceeds.

One of the employees, Babu Ram of Panchkula, said he worked for Mohali Spirits, whose contractor was Karanveer Singh Dhillon. In the evening, they were returning to their office on Patiala Road in the company’s Mahindra Bolero vehicle after collecting cash from various outlets, he added.

According to Babu Ram, an individual was recording footage of their vehicle behind Zirakpur police station. Subsequently, seven to eight unidentified persons surrounded their vehicle and started vandalising it with sticks and rods. The assailants physically attacked them, inflicting injuries, snatching a mobile phone and a gold chain in the process.

Zirakpur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jaspinder Singh said, “We have booked the assailants and teams have been formed to chase their trials. They will soon be arrested.”

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On