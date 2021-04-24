Liquor smugglers try to run over excise inspector in Mohali

Two men carrying illicit liquor allegedly tried to run over an excise inspector with their SUV during checking near Boothgarh in Mohali on Thursday evening.

Identified as Karanvir Singh of Chuharmajra village in Ropar and Jagdeep Singh of Samrala in Ludhiana, the duo supply illicit liquor to villages in Ludhiana district, said police. On searching their vehicle, 33 boxes of liquor, which were for sale in Chandigarh, were recovered.

Jorawar Singh, excise inspector, Kurali circle, was on duty at a naka near the Boothgarh traffic lights, when he signalled a Mahindra Scorpio coming from the Chandigarh side to stop. However, Karanvir, who was behind the wheel, allegedly accelerated the vehicle in a bid to escape and the inspector had a narrow escape.

A police team intercepted the vehicle after a two-kilometre chase and arrested the duo. They have been booked for attempt to murder besides under other sections of the Indian Penal Code and Excise Act.

Sub-inspector Amandeep Singh, station house officer, Majri, said they were produced in court on Friday and sent to two-day police remand.