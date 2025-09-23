Search
Tue, Sept 23, 2025
Liquor tavern owner shot dead after dispute over 120 bill

ByTarsem Singh Deogan
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 02:11 pm IST

36-year-old victim is brother of Ludhiana district Congress leader Anuj Kumar; police on trying to identify assailants after incident at Sahnewal.

Three unidentified assailants killed the brother of a district-level Congress leader following a dispute over 120 at Sahnewal in Ludhiana on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.

Amit Kumar, 36, who owns a liquor tavern, was shot in the chest at Sahnewal in Ludhiana district on Monday night. (HT Photo)

The victim, Amit Kumar, 36, who owns a liquor tavern, was shot in the chest. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Amit is the brother of Ludhiana district Congress leader Anuj Kumar.

Anuj said the three motorcycle-borne assailants ordered snacks and liquor. When the waiter served them the bill of 120, they started abusing him and refused to pay up. Amit confronted them, which led to one of them pulling out a gun and shooting him from point-blank range. The trio fled after the incident.

Amit is survived by his wife and two children.

Inspector Gurmukh Singh, the station house officer of Sahnewal police station, said the police reached the crime site soon after. CCTV footage of the area is being scanned to identify the assailants. A forensic science team collected evidence from the spot.

