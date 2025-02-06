Menu Explore
Litigants suffer as lawyers go on strike at Chandigarh district courts

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 06, 2025 09:44 AM IST

Chandigarh District Bar Association (DBA) president Rohit Khullar said all members of DBA abstained from work; the strike will continue on Thursday also

Scores of litigants suffered on Wednesday as advocates of the district courts went on an indefinite strike to mark their protest against the Punjab police over manhandling and registration of a case against two advocates in Sirhind.

Geeta Sharma, 45, from Mohali said she had taken leave for the hearing of her case regarding a property dispute but got to know that all cases were adjourned due to protest. (HT)
Chandigarh District Bar Association (DBA) president Rohit Khullar said all members of DBA abstained from work. The strike will continue on Thursday also.

“Two Bar members, namely Devinder Singh Nigha and Dheeraj Kumar, have been attacked and manhandled by officials of Punjab Vigilance Bureau and been threatened of false implication. Police officials have also trespassed and taken forcible possession of the property of Dheeraj Kumar. The executive committee condemned the criminal act and it has been decided to abstain from work as a mark of protest,” said Khullar.

