Live mural performance marks conclusion of wall art fest

Live mural performance, live DJ, hip-hop performance, and a host of other activities marked the conclusion of the third edition of the Wall Art Festival at Alliance Française, Sector 36, Chandigarh. Artists taking part in live mural making (HT Photo)

The live mural performance was done by three individuals, French artists Sandre and Super Bab, and Indian artist Aashti Miller.

DJ Bogus, of Chandigarh, entertained the audience with some foot-tapping music, while the Fire Breaker Crew enthralled the audience with their hip-hop performance, thus creating an environment of urban culture.

The dance crew had all its members doing different dance forms. Formed in 2013, the crew travels far and wide, taking part in different competitions and underground battles across India.

Apart from these performances, the Chandigarh Slackline Community left those present awestruck with their tricks. “Slacklining is an exhilarating balance sport that involves performing tricks on a tensioned piece of flat webbing strung between two anchor points. It demands focus, core strength, and coordination, making it a fun and challenging outdoor activity for thrill-seekers and fitness enthusiasts alike,” they explained.

A workshop was also conducted on the occasion giving the participants an opportunity to showcase their talent and creativity. They customised the spray cans by decorating them and took them back home as souvenirs of the wall art fest. They also got a chance to do a collaborative canvas painting under the guidance of professional artists.

A documentary film Vandal Graffiti - Invisible Approach, reflecting the life of a French graffiti artist was also screened at the fest.

Ophélie Belin, director, Alliance Française Chandigarh, said, “This year’s Wall Art Festival had four artists – two from France, one from India, and one from Réunion Island showcasing their work. Fourteen locations were transformed by the French artists, including Chandigarh. The fest took off from Colombo and other locations included Thiruvananthapuram, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Udaipur, Puducherry, Pune, Bhopal, and Chennai.”

