Live-in partner booked for abetment as Ludhiana man ends life

A Dubai-return man ended his life on Saturday, allegedly after being harassed by his live-in partner. The City Raikot police lodged a first-information report (FIR) against the woman for abetment to suicide. The deceased returned from Dubai without knowledge of his parents and was living in Raikot with the woman in a rented accommodation. According to the complaint, when he reached the hospital, the doctors informed him that he had consumed poison (HT File)

The FIR has been registered following the statement of the deceased’s father, who is a resident of Fatehgarh Channa village.

The complainant said that his 24-year-old son had developed illicit relations with a married woman of the same village. Following a dispute, the woman filed a complaint of rape against his son at the City Rampura Phull police station. However, police found the complaint as fake and motivated, and disposed of it. He said that the duo continued their relationship after the incident.

The complainant added that his son went to Dubai on March 23.

He added that on June 8, he received a call from the woman, who informed him that his son was admitted to a hospital in Raikot and was medically serious. According to the complaint, when he reached the hospital, the doctors informed him that he had consumed poison.

“I found out that the woman had forced my son to return from Dubai on May 18 without our knowledge. He was living in a rented accommodation in Raikot with her as the woman works with a private firm there. The woman was harassing my son, which is why he ended his life,” he added.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against the accused woman. A hunt is on for her arrest, he added.