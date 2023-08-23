Local admn sets target of ‘TB-free Chandigarh’ by 2024

The UT administration has set a goal to make Chandigarh tuberculosis (TB) free by 2024. UT adviser Dharam Pal on Tuesday directed all stakeholders to adapt a comprehensive approach, including sensitisation, awareness about adherence to treatment and stigma reduction. Chandigarh administration has set a goal to make the UT tuberculosis free by 2024 through a comprehensive approach. (HT PHOTO)

He was chairing a meeting of the state TB cell. The adviser said that collaboration between all stakeholders will spearhead a dedicated campaign in the UT.

He added that under the campaign, people will be made aware of the disease. It will also assist the department in identifying the affected persons and ensuring early treatment.

“Stakeholders will conduct camps, workshops, awareness drives and educational programmes in schools and colleges,” he said.

Under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan, the adviser asked everyone in the UT to come forward and support the TB patients and their families.

Dr Suman Singh, UT health services director, Dr Rajesh Kumar, state TB officer, Dr Pooja Kapoor, World Health Organization consultant and representatives from Rotary International, Mid Town, also attended the meeting.