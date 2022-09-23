Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Local bodies dept sends final reminder to Ludhiana MC for report on ‘illegal’ colony

Local bodies dept sends final reminder to Ludhiana MC for report on ‘illegal’ colony

Published on Sep 23, 2022 12:34 AM IST

A team of the vigilance department had conducted a field inspection in 2020 and found a number of anomalies in construction of the colony. However, no record was found regarding change of land use (CLU) and sale of plots in the colony. (HT File)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

After the municipal corporation (MC) failed to respond to six letters issued by vigilance department of local bodies department since January 2021, the chief vigilance officer (CVO) has now sent a final reminder seeking report from the MC regarding irregularities in construction of an “illegal” colony on Dugri Road.

The letter to MC commissioner, a copy of which is with HT, states that a team of the vigilance department had conducted a field inspection in 2020 and found a number of anomalies in construction of the colony. However, no record was found regarding change of land use (CLU) and sale of plots in the colony.

It was also found that the coloniser had not applied for regularisation after the deadline of February 17, 2019, and MC had recommended an FIR against him.

Also, there were anomalies in receipt of payment from the coloniser and there was no proof that he had applied for an NOC with the railways department, even as the boundary of the colony is just around 30 feet away from the railway tracks, the letter states.

The CVO has sought the report and names of officials concerned as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, municipal town planner (MTP) Rajnish Wadhwa stated that he has not yet received the letter officially, but MC will provide all information required by the vigilance department.

