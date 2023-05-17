Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ludhiana: One held for betting on IPL matches

Ludhiana: One held for betting on IPL matches

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 17, 2023 11:23 PM IST

The local police have arrested a person for allegedly betting on the ongoing matches of the Indian Premier League.

Police said that the accused bets on IPL and other international matches, and after enticing the public to bet money on the matches, he defrauds them. (iStock)

The police have also recovered 12 mobile phones, one suitcase, and one microphone from the possession of the accused, identified as Sourav Mahindroo, a resident of Haibowal Kalan, Ludhiana.

Police said that the accused bets on IPL and other international matches, and after enticing the public to bet money on the matches, he defrauds them.

Sub-inspector Amarjit Singh said that a case under section 420(cheating) and 13A, 3, 67 of the Gambling Act has been registered against the accused at the Haibowal police station. He said a hunt is on to arrest his associates.

