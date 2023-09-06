Yamunanagar: Man held for ‘implicating’ woman in drugs case

The anti-narcotics cell of the Yamunanagar Police on Tuesday arrested a local man for allegedly implicating a woman in a drugs case by planting smack in her two-wheeler. The accused was identified as Amit Kamboj, who was presented before a court and sent to three days of remand. Cell in-charge Pramod Walia said that they were informed about drugs in a two-wheeler at a college and 4.81 gram of smack was found. “When probed, the two-wheeler belonged to a clerk, who disclosed that Sanjeev Kumar alias Sonu Baba and Amit alias Bhola, have been following her since long. She said that Sanjeev had threatened her to implicate in a false case and now with the help of Amit, they kept the drugs in her vehicle,” the cop said. The anti-narcotics cell of the Yamunanagar Police on Tuesday arrested a local man for allegedly implicating a woman in a drugs case by planting smack in her two-wheeler. (Representational image)

Khattar’s media adviser resigns

Chandigarh : Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s media adviser Amit Arya has resigned due to certain compelling personal reasons, it is learnt. However, Khattar was yet to take a decision on the resignation of Arya, who had been working as media adviser for the last nine years, official sources said.

Haryana declares Sept 7 as holiday

Chandigarh The Haryana government has declared September 7 as gazetted holiday on account of the Janmashtami festival. Earlier, this holiday was scheduled for September 6. A notification to this effect has been issued, according to a release.

Gangster who escaped from custody arrested

Karnal : Three days after he escaped from the custody of the Karnal police, gangster Pawan Kumar, alias Maut, has been arrested from Ambala. The police claimed to have recovered two country made pistols and 14 live cartridges from his possession. Pushpa Khatri, additional police superintendent (ASP), said the accused was arrested from Kakar Majra village in Ambala district on Tuesday. She said that the accused is a resident of Takhana village of Karnal district and he faces nine cases, including robbery, dacoity, theft, extortion, and attempt to murder. Earlier, he was arrested on August 28 for demanding ₹50,000 from a contractor. The ASP said with the help of CCTV footage, police managed to arrest him from a village in Ambala.