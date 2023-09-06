Yamunanagar: Man held for ‘implicating’ woman in drugs case
The Yamunanagar Police on Tuesday arrested a local man for allegedly implicating a woman in a drugs case by planting smack in her two-wheeler.The accused was identified as Amit Kamboj, who was presented before a court and sent to three days of remand.
The anti-narcotics cell of the Yamunanagar Police on Tuesday arrested a local man for allegedly implicating a woman in a drugs case by planting smack in her two-wheeler. The accused was identified as Amit Kamboj, who was presented before a court and sent to three days of remand. Cell in-charge Pramod Walia said that they were informed about drugs in a two-wheeler at a college and 4.81 gram of smack was found. “When probed, the two-wheeler belonged to a clerk, who disclosed that Sanjeev Kumar alias Sonu Baba and Amit alias Bhola, have been following her since long. She said that Sanjeev had threatened her to implicate in a false case and now with the help of Amit, they kept the drugs in her vehicle,” the cop said.
Khattar’s media adviser resigns
Haryana declares Sept 7 as holiday
Gangster who escaped from custody arrested
- Topics
- Two-wheeler