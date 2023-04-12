Stray dog beaten to death for defecating on road in Ludhiana; five booked

Five locals have been booked for allegedly killing a stray dog for defecating in streets by tying him with a rope on a stick and beating him up till it breathed its last in Garden City in Sahnewal. A video grab of the dog being tortured by locals in Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

Later, the accused took away the carcass and dumped it at an unknown place. The locals recorded the incident, that took place on Tuesday, on their phones, which soon went viral.

The Sahnewal Police lodged an FIR against the accused following the complaint of Mani Singh, who is a member of People For Animals (PFA) and president of Help for Animals, an NGO.

The accused have been identified as Harinder Singh, VK Khurana, Davinder, Sukhdev, Vikramjit of the Garden City area. Their accomplices are yet to be identified.

Mani, in his complaint, stated that he received information from an animal lover Baljinder Kaur that some of the locals have brutally killed a street dog and dumped the carcass somewhere with the help of their unidentified accomplices.

He said that the accused started making excuses that the dog was biting the locals. The videos suggested that the accused lured the dog with eatables and tied his limbs with a piece of rope on a stick. They choked the dog with a piece of rope and beat it to death.

Sub-inspector Harmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under sections 428 (mischief by killing or maiming animal of the value of ten rupees), 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle, etc., of any value or any animal of the value of fifty rupees.) of the IPC, section 11 (A) of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for their arrest.