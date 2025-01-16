Locals protest ‘illegal’ mining in Charkhi Dadri

The residents of Pichopa Kalan village in Charkhi Dadri district on Thursday staged a protest after a portion of a rock reportedly fell at a mining site adjoining the Aravallis and alleged that the mining company is carrying out illegal mining. A vehicle of the mining company M/s Jai Dada Dohla Stone Mines was also damaged as a portion of rock fell at the mining site. This is the second incident at this mining site in the last two weeks. Residents of Pichopa Kalan in Charkhi Dadri protesting against illegal mining on Thursday. (HT Photo)

Rishi Pal, a villager said that their village falls under dark zone area and despite that the mining company is involved in extracting rocks beyond the permissible limits.

“The mining employees misbehaved with us when we were going to inspect the mining site. The mining company has taken 13 hectares of rock area on lease, but they are doing mining on 25 hectares. We have appraised the district administration several times, but they are in deep slumber,” he added.

On January 2, a worker identified as Subhash also sustained injuries after a rock fell on his legs.

Sarpanch representative Ashok Kumar alleged that this mining company has been carrying out illegal mining activities for the last seven years with the backing of the state government and local administration.

“Our water table has been receding but the officials have no concern for us, and they are supporting illegal mining activities. Many tubewells which are in the 1 km radius to this mining site have dried up. This has also resulted in contamination of water. People are suffering from skin diseases. The pollution level has also soared in the region,” he added.

Sudhir Tanwar, partner of the mining company M/s Jai Dada Dohla Stone Mines denied the allegations saying the land has collapsed when the workers were making a path for the entry of vehicles to the mining zone area.

“Some people with ulterior motives are making such allegations against us,” he added.

Mining officer Komal Kumar said that they got the information of rock sliding on Wednesday evening and teams were sent to investigate the matter.