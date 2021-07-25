Lockdown relaxations in Haryana: Standalone restaurants can start operations from 8am

Extending the nominal lockdown by another week till August 2 on account of the coronavirus spread, the Haryana government on Saturday allowed standalone restaurants to start operations from 8am till 11pm with 50% seating capacity from July 26.

As per an order issued by chief secretary Vijai Vardhan, restaurants and bars in shopping malls and hotels will continue to open from 10am to 11pm.

These timings will not be applicable to restaurants in hotels, the order said.

Officials said this means restaurants in hotels can continue round-the-clock services. Also, night curfew will continue from 11pm to 5am on all days.

All shops will continue to operate from 9am to 8pm. The permissible gatherings at weddings and funerals will continue to be up to 100 persons. And, in open spaces, gatherings will be allowed up to 200 persons.

Gyms will continue to remain open from 6am to 9pm and spas from 6am to 8pm with 50% capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms.

All production units, establishments, and industries will continue to function as per the previous orders.

13 fresh cases, 1 death reported in state

Haryana reported 13 fresh coronavirus infections, 35 recoveries and one death on Saturday.

The active case count was 740. Hisar continued to lead the active case tally with 121 cases and was the only district having more than 100 active cases.

It was followed by Panipat (97), Gurugram (79), Rohtak (73), Bhiwani (60), Sirsa (58) and Karnal (51).

The day’s positivity rate was 0.05%, recovery rate 98.65% and fatality rate 1.25%.