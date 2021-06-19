Lockdown-hit Ludhiana hosiery industry looks at revival with easing of restrictions

Reeling under losses for the second consecutive year, Ludhiana’s hosiery and textile industry comprising nearly 14,000 small and medium units is now hoping for revival with easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Punjab and other parts of the country.

The pandemic-induced lockdown over the last one-and-a-half month spelt losses for the sector as there was no demand from distributors and fresh orders were hardly placed.

The manufactures say there are strong chances of a recovery as shops have been allowed extended timings.

“The summer cycle for the hosiery industry starts in February-end and goes on till September. Already three months have elapsed and we are facing up to 20-30% losses. We are now hopeful that the remaining three months will be good,” said Sudershan Jain, president, Knitwear and Apparel Manufacturers Association of Ludhiana.

As the majority of apparel manufacturing units in Ludhiana fall in the unorganised sector that relies on cash and credit, smaller players were impacted most by the lockdowns. This, coupled with the shortage of labour in the last month as migrants in large numbers went to their native places dealt a severe blow to the industry.

However, the majority of the workers have now returned to the city, said Jain.

“Our main distribution market in Delhi was closed and reopened only this week on odd-even basis. With this market closed for over a month, there were no buyers from other parts of the country to whom we catered to. Nearly 90% of our stock has piled up,” said Tarun Jain Bawa, president, Bahadur Ke Textiles and Knitwear Association.

Ajay Nayyar, owner of Silver Arc Mall in the city, said as timings were extended till 8pm, the number of customers thronging the garment stores will increase. “More than 80% visiting the malls now want to buy something. In pre-Covid times, this percentage was less as many indulged in window shopping. We appeal to the government to allow us to open on Sundays as well,” he said.

Amit Thapar, vice chairman of the Punjab chapter of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), and president of Ganga Acrowools, said the sector suffered losses to the tune of 30% due to the lockdown. “But now we are on the path of recovery,” he added.

Even as overall sales were down, there was a consistent demand for casual wear as most people stayed home. “We sold pajamas in large volumes during the lockdown,” said Vinod Thapar, chairman, Knitwear Club.