Lok Adalat: PSPCL official’s salary attached over delay in installing power connection

The Permanent Lok Adalat, Mohali, ordered the attachment of the salary of a Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) executive engineer (XEN) in a case of alleged delay in installing a power connection in Zirakpur.

The adalat, presided over by Vandana Gupta and SS Dhaliwal, passed the order on June 21, while observing that despite the orders, the PSPCL was avoiding to release the connection on “flimsy grounds”.

It further observed that action of PSPCL amounts to contempt of adalat orders. Before taking “drastic action” against the officials, it asked the body to release the regular connection within a day and attach the salary of Zirakpur division XEN HS Oberai.

The plea had been filed by the firm M/S MM Builders, which claimed that despite orders from adalat to PSPCL on May 17 and May 20, to install a connection subject to some conditions, the order was not complied with even as it had fulfilled those conditions.

PSPCL, meanwhile, had argued that the applicant failed to provide a registration certificate. However, adalat concluded PSLC is acting in deliberate defiance.