Lok Adalat: PSPCL official’s salary attached over delay in installing power connection
The Permanent Lok Adalat, Mohali, ordered the attachment of the salary of a Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) executive engineer (XEN) in a case of alleged delay in installing a power connection in Zirakpur.
The adalat, presided over by Vandana Gupta and SS Dhaliwal, passed the order on June 21, while observing that despite the orders, the PSPCL was avoiding to release the connection on “flimsy grounds”.
It further observed that action of PSPCL amounts to contempt of adalat orders. Before taking “drastic action” against the officials, it asked the body to release the regular connection within a day and attach the salary of Zirakpur division XEN HS Oberai.
The plea had been filed by the firm M/S MM Builders, which claimed that despite orders from adalat to PSPCL on May 17 and May 20, to install a connection subject to some conditions, the order was not complied with even as it had fulfilled those conditions.
PSPCL, meanwhile, had argued that the applicant failed to provide a registration certificate. However, adalat concluded PSLC is acting in deliberate defiance.
-
Ludhiana: 2 snatchers nabbed; four mobile phones, two bikes recovered
The city police have nabbed two snatchers and recovered four mobile phones and two bikes used in the crime. The accused have been identified as Jatinder Kumar of Noorwala Road and Gagandeep Sehgal of new Kailash Nagar. The duo was arrested by the police at a naka in Laxmi Nagar following a tip-off on Wednesday evening. The cops recovered four mobile phones from the possession of the accused.
-
Single-use plastic banned from Friday, MC to challan violators, PPCB to seal units
-
Ludhiana: Extortion racket run by Canada-based gangster busted, 7 aides held
-
1955 police action at Golden Temple to be marked annually, says SGPC
The anniversary of the 1955 police action at Golden Temple will be marked every year on July 4 at Manji Sahib Diwan Hall, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has decided. The action, carried out by the police of united Punjab on the intervening night of July 3 and 4, 1955, is considered to be the first security forces' action on the shrine in free India, while Operation Bluestar is deemed to be the second.
-
CM Bhagwant Mann cheated farmers on moong procurement: Sukhbir
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday accused Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann of cheating farmers by assuring state procurement of moong. The SAD president, who interacted with farmers at the grain market here, said he was told that they had increased the acreage under 'moong' following the CM's announcement that the crop would be procured at a minimum support price of Rs 7,275 per quintal.
