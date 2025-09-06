The Punjab and Haryana high court has said that permanent lok adalats (PLA) can’t deal with the proceedings arising out of electricity theft complaints. Lok adalats can’t adjudicate electricity theft complaints: HC

The high court bench of justice Suvir Sehgal quashed an order passed by PLA, Moga, in June 2016 on the plea from Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) challenging the decision of PLA in the case of a woman consumer, Gurjinder Kaur.

In October 2014, PSPCL raised a demand of ₹59,000, besides ₹18,000 as compounding charges against the consumer, claiming that she had tampered with the meter and committed theft of electricity.

The consumer paid the amount under protest and approached the lok adalat, arguing that the electricity connection was transferred in her name a few months ago, following the inspection by the PSPCL.

Further, it was argued that when the connection was transferred, a new meter was installed in her absence, which was not properly packed. She was also not associated with the inspection. After hearing the parties, PLA (public utility services) directed the PSPCL to refund the deposited amount along with 12% annual interest from the date of deposit.

It was this decision, PSPCL challenged in the high court. PSPCL had argued that, established under the Legal Services Authorities Act, 1987, the lok adalat could not have dealt with the case. On the other hand, the woman had maintained that it is not a case of theft of energy, and PLA (PUS) had the jurisdiction to adjudicate the dispute.

The court found that under the Electricity Act, 2003 jurisdiction of the civil court is barred in respect of proceedings initiated under Section 126 of the 2003 law (which deals with power theft cases), and jurisdiction has been conferred upon a special court constituted under the 2003 law to try the offences alleged to have been committed.

The court said that the equipment inspection report prepared by the PSPCL found tampering and termed the case to be of theft. The documents establish that it was prima facie a case of theft of electricity. The findings of PLA, which are contrary, were without considering these documents. Hence, it cannot be sustained, the court said, further adding that the remedy available to the consumer in such circumstances lies in approaching the special court, constituted under the Electricity Act, 2003, and PLA does not have the jurisdiction to enter into the realm of controversy.