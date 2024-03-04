Lok Sabha polls: BJP, JJP have hidden agenda, will contest separately, says Hooda

Making a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition in Haryana, Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday claimed that the coalition partners will part ways and contest the Lok Sabha polls on their own. Making a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) coalition in Haryana, Leader of Opposition and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Sunday claimed that the coalition partners will part ways and contest the Lok Sabha polls on their own. (HT File Photo)

Addressing a press conference here, Hooda said that the JJP had got 10 assembly seats in 2019 polls as people showed their resentment against BJP candidates and later JJP leader Dushyant Singh Chautala extended support to the saffron party and joined the government.

“Now, both the BJP and the JJP had made a hidden agreement to contest the parliamentary polls separately to stop voters from casting their vote to Congress leaders. But the public knows everything, and they are ready to teach a lesson to the BJP and JJP candidates whether they contest the polls in alliance or solo. Haryana voters are aware that the JJP is the B team of the BJP, and their aim is just to cut into some votes of Congress,” Hooda added.

The former CM urged the Haryana government to initiate special girdawari to assess crop loss.

“Due to untimely rainfall and hailstorm, crops have been damaged in 13 districts and in some places 100% crops have been damaged. The government should provide compensation to the farmers after making assessment of the loss. The Haryana government should release a compensation of ₹422 crore for the earlier damaged crops,” he added.