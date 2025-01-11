Menu Explore
Lok Sabha secretariat to develop short-term course for Haryana assembly employees

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 11, 2025 07:28 AM IST

Following the two-day employee capacity building programme organised for the staff of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, speaker Kalyan said that he has decided to expand these training programmes

Haryana assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Friday said that the functioning of the research and reference division of the legislative assembly and the legal cell will be improved.

Haryana assembly speaker Harvinder Kalyan (HT File)

He said the focus of future training sessions will be on drafting of questions coming for the Question Hour.

According to a statement, speaker Kalyan held a meeting with senior officials of the Lok Sabha secretariat after the two-day training programme, to organise similar training sessions in future.

It was decided that short-term courses should be prepared to enhance the work skills of the employees of the Vidhan Sabha.

The speaker said the employees have not only been trained well but have also been encouraged to work with new energy with the way the subjects were presented in the two-day programme.

“There is a need to work extensively on the functioning of committees in future training programmes. Although the reports of study tours of committees in Haryana legislative assembly are being prepared in a legal manner, there is a need to make their drafting more meaningful and useful,” said speaker Kalyan.

