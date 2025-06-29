Lok Sabha speaker to inaugurate CPA annual conference in Dharamshala

Tapovan Vidhan Sabha Complex in Dharamshala is all set for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) Annual Conference – India Zone II, to be held from June 30 to July 1. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla (File)

Lok Sabha speaker and Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Chairman Om Birla will reach Dharamshala will inaugurate the conference. Rajya Sabha deputy chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh has already reached Dharamshala. The theme of the Conference is: “Good governance in the digital era: Managing resources, defending democracy, and embracing innovation”.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will address the conference on the inaugural occasion. Tapovan Vidhan Sabha complex in Dharamshala is going to host the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference for the first time.

Speakers from Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka have reached Dharamshala by air to attend the conference. Commonwealth Parliamentary Association India Zone - II comprises five states which include Himachal, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Jammu-Kashmir. Himachal assembly speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania is the coordinator. “A total of 178 representatives are participating in this conference, which includes the Lok Sabha speaker, Rajya Sabha deputy speaker and speakers, deputy speakers, leaders of opposition, chief whip, deputy chief whip and the members of eight states,” Pathania said.