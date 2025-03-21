Lone praised for raising issue of students enrolled in schools run by Jamaat-affiliated trust

Justice and Development Front (JDF), a new political organisation by members of banned Jamaat e Islami (JeI), is all praise for the People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone for raising the issue of students enrolled in JeI backed Falah I Aam Trust. Justice and Development Front (JDF), a new political organisation by members of banned Jamaat e Islami (JeI), is all praise for the People’s Conference chairman Sajjad Lone for raising the issue of students enrolled in JeI backed Falah I Aam Trust. (PTI File)

Jamaat e Islami leaders have been vocal critics of PC chairman Sajjad Lone. Of late, however, the leaders of JDF who all come from banned Jamaat e Islami have started praising the former minister who has raised several public issues in the assembly.

This is the first time JDF had praised any legislator or leader after its leadership recently announced that it will take part in panchayat and urban local body polls in J&K.

Earlier this week, speaking in the legislative assembly, Sajjad Lone spoke on educational rights for Falah I Aam Trust students. J&K Police has attached dozens of properties of the Trust and de-recognised schools run by this Trust.

Lone on Wednesday, in the presence of the Minister of Education, urged the Chief Minister to intervene regarding the matter of students from Falah-i-Aam Trust schools.

“Their students aren’t being allowed to sit for J&K Board exams. There are security implications because they’re linked to Jamaat-e-Islami, but this affects thousands of children who will face problems,” Lone told the House..

Justice Development Front which was formed last year and its 12 candidates contested assembly polls last year as independent candidates praised Lone for raising the issue of FAT students in assembly.