Looking back at 2023: 17 gangsters landed in Chandigarh Police net this year

As many 17 gangsters landed in Chandigarh Police's net amid rising crime incidents in 2023.

In all, 4,100 cases were registered in the city, up from 3,600 registered in 2022.

“We have solved 410 cases with the help of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. The cases include snatching, theft and vehicle-lifting,” said senior superintendent of police, Kanwardeep Kaur, while addressing the media on Saturday.

The SSP said that in 2023, 338 proclaimed offenders were arrested.

She added that 79 cases were registered against different immigration consultants, including those operating without no-objection certificates from the police, as well as those who cheated residents.

“Nine spa centres were closed as they were involved in immoral trafficking. 187 cases of NDPS and 233 cases under Excise Act were registered,” said the SSP.

Talking about strengthening policing in the coming year, the SSP added that 13 forensic experts have been inducted and they visit all major crime spots. “This helps in lifting forensic evidence that not only helps in cracking the cases but also improving the conviction rate.”

“Apart from this, 25 new PCR vehicles, will be added to the fleet thus bringing down the response time to less than four minutes,” added the SSP.

Police in 2023 have solved 148 snatching cases, 140 theft cases and 39 cases of burglary.