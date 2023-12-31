close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Looking back at 2023: 17 gangsters landed in Chandigarh Police net this year

Looking back at 2023: 17 gangsters landed in Chandigarh Police net this year

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 31, 2023 08:40 AM IST

Chandigarh Police in India have arrested 17 gangsters and solved 410 cases with the help of CCTV cameras. They have also arrested 338 proclaimed offenders and closed nine spa centers involved in immoral trafficking. Additionally, 187 cases of drug offenses and 233 cases under the Excise Act were registered. The police have strengthened their force by adding 13 forensic experts and 25 new PCR vehicles to improve response time. They have also solved 148 snatching cases, 140 theft cases, and 39 burglary cases.

As many 17 gangsters landed in Chandigarh Police’s net amid rising crime incidents in 2023.

As many 17 gangsters landed in Chandigarh Police’s net amid rising crime incidents in 2023. (HT File)
As many 17 gangsters landed in Chandigarh Police’s net amid rising crime incidents in 2023. (HT File)

In all, 4,100 cases were registered in the city, up from 3,600 registered in 2022.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

“We have solved 410 cases with the help of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras. The cases include snatching, theft and vehicle-lifting,” said senior superintendent of police, Kanwardeep Kaur, while addressing the media on Saturday.

The SSP said that in 2023, 338 proclaimed offenders were arrested.

She added that 79 cases were registered against different immigration consultants, including those operating without no-objection certificates from the police, as well as those who cheated residents.

“Nine spa centres were closed as they were involved in immoral trafficking. 187 cases of NDPS and 233 cases under Excise Act were registered,” said the SSP.

Talking about strengthening policing in the coming year, the SSP added that 13 forensic experts have been inducted and they visit all major crime spots. “This helps in lifting forensic evidence that not only helps in cracking the cases but also improving the conviction rate.”

“Apart from this, 25 new PCR vehicles, will be added to the fleet thus bringing down the response time to less than four minutes,” added the SSP.

Police in 2023 have solved 148 snatching cases, 140 theft cases and 39 cases of burglary.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 31, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out