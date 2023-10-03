Looking for national contracts, Panchkula bizman loses 45 lakh to fraudsters

A labour contractor, currently staying in sector 15, was allegedly duped of ₹45 lakh in lieu of labour contracts by three persons claiming to be associated with a prominent political party. They fraudsters, who claimed to be close to Bharatiya Janata Party leaders (BJP), threatened to get him killed by gangsters. The complainant, Dharminder Kumar, arranges labour for the governmental and non-governmental organisations on contract rates. A case under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the three at the Sector 5 police station (iStock)

In his complaint, Kumar said that he met accused Manoj of Pinjore in 2022 through a family friend. Manoj claimed that his friend Yatinder Sharma is close to central minister Maneka Gandhi and BJP leader Varun Gandhi. Manoj said that Yatinder is a core member of the BJP.

The accused further claimed that his cousin Kamal Kant holds a good position in the BJP and that they can arrange a high value contract in Uttar Pradesh on a commission.

HT could not independently verify the claims.

Dharminder added that Manoj arranged a meeting with the Yatinder and Kamal Kant in the last week of December 2021 at his house in Panchkula. Manoj had claimed that the duo were on an official Himachal tour for the BJP. Dharminder alleged that they had two gunmen in police uniform.

In the meeting, the accused assured him that they can arrange a contract for providing labour in any government department claiming. Dharminder was assured of a ₹5 crore contract by the duo on a 10% commission, i.e. ₹50 lakh in advance. He paid the amount in instalments between February 2022 and July 2022.

Dharminder said that he did not get the contract and alleged that when he asked for his money back, Yatinder threatened him while the complainant was on a WhatsApp call with Manoj. Yatinder claimed that he had close contact with Lawrence Bishnoi gang and other serial killers currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Dharminder alleged that the accused threatened to kill him and his family if he were to ask for his money in the future.

