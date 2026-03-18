LPG distributors flag ‘inadequate supply’ in Punjab

Punjab-based LPG distributors on Tuesday said that there was ‘inadequate supply’ of gas in the state, despite the Union government and oil marketing companies (OMCs) claiming adequate availability. Punjab-based LPG distributors on Tuesday said that there was ‘inadequate supply’ of gas in the state, despite the Union government and oil marketing companies (OMCs) claiming adequate availability.

Addressing a press conference here, the Federation of LPG Distributors of Punjab (FLDP) demanded an increase in gas supplies to clear the backlog, expressing concern over the situation. It said that the OMCs’ sudden decision to increase the LPG prices, raising domestic cylinder rates by ₹60 and commercial cylinders by ₹115, triggered panic among consumers who apprehended a potential supply shortage.

FLDP president Gurpal Singh Mann said that, instead of easing the situation, subsequent policy decisions also added to confusion and anxiety. “The imposition of restrictive booking intervals, once every 25 days for urban consumers and once every 45 days for rural consumers, coupled with the temporary suspension of booking channels for three to four days, led to a surge of pending bookings,” he claimed, pointing out that distributors are now facing increased public pressure without clarity or support.

Mann said that each gas agency has pending bookings between 2,000 and 5,000 cylinders, adding that consumers are reaching the LPG godowns to get cooking gas. The FLDP sought immediate intervention, emphasising the need for transparent and consistent communication with both distributors and the public. It also called for rationalisation of booking restrictions to remove confusion and avoid discrimination.