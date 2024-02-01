LS poll preparedness in Ludhiana: ADC directs depts to submit employee data

Additional deputy commissioner Major Amit Sareen on Thursday directed all the departments to submit details of employees as he took stock of the poll preparedness in the district for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. After reviewing the data, the administration will assign duties for the polls. (HT)

Taking part in a meeting of all the departments virtually, the additional deputy commissioner stressed the importance of preparing a database of human resources in all departments as early as possible in DISE Capsule software to ensure smooth and fair polls.

He asked all officers to submit an error-free list of their staff in a timely manner. The data collected from the departments will be used to appoint presiding officers, micro observers, and other poll duties for the elections.

Sareen said that the poll process is likely to start as soon as the model code of conduct comes into force after the announcement of elections.

He stated that approximately 15,000 to 16,000 employees were required to conduct smooth, hassle-free, and transparent polls. He added that every government employee has a duty to perform election duty.

Sareen said that every Central and state government department along with public service undertakings must furnish information for the elections.

He also emphasised that each department must submit accurate and detailed information regarding their employees, which would be cross-checked by the administration. After reviewing the data, the administration will assign duties for the polls. He warned that any attempt to hide information about employees will be dealt strictly.