LS polls: DEO orders curbs on movement of outsiders in Ludhiana

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, who is also the district election officer (DEO) on Tuesday announced that individuals who are not registered voters in 14 specific assembly constituencies within the district, or are in any way involved in the elections or hold leadership positions in a political party, will not be permitted to stay within the district on Thursday after 6 pm. These restrictions will be in effect until June 1, the completion of the polling. DEO Sakshi Sawhney has directed the commissioner of police, SSPs, assistant returning officers and assistant excise and tax commissioner to ensure the implementation of these orders. (HT file)

The 14 assembly constituencies of the district are Ludhiana East, Ludhiana North, Ludhiana South, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West, Atam Nagar, Gill, Jagraon, Dakha (fall in Ludhiana parliamentary constituency), as well as Khanna, Sahnewal, Samrala, Raikot, and Payal (fall in Fatehgarh Sahib parliamentary constituency).

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Sawhney emphasised that no accommodations within the district, such as hotels, hostels, guest houses, motels, inns, PG accommodations or similar establishments, will be allowed to house individuals who are not registered voters of the district and are from another district or state.

The DEO has directed the commissioner of police, SSPs, assistant returning officers and assistant excise and tax commissioner to ensure the implementation of these orders. They are responsible for ensuring that no accommodations within the district house outsiders and to monitor kalyana mandapams, marriage and community halls for any potential accommodations of such individuals. They have also been instructed to verify lodges and guest houses to track occupants and to establish check posts at the borders of the constituencies to monitor vehicle movements.

Sawhney also emphasised the importance of bringing these orders to the attention of all political parties, candidates and agents. She reaffirmed the district administration’s commitment to conducting free, fair and transparent polls, and urged the public to vote independently without any influence.