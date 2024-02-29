 LS Polls: Punjab BJP forms 19-member state election committee - Hindustan Times
LS Polls: Punjab BJP forms 19-member state election committee

LS Polls: Punjab BJP forms 19-member state election committee

ByPress Trust of India, Chandigarh
Feb 29, 2024 11:43 PM IST

The BJP on Thursday set up a 19-member state election committee comprising state unit chief Sunil Jakhar and former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

As per a statement, the state election committee was formed with the approval of BJP president JP Nadda. (Representational Image/HT)
As per a statement, the state election committee was formed with the approval of BJP president JP Nadda.

Besides, Jakhar and Amarinder, the committee also comprises BJP’s parliamentary board member Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Union minister Som Parkash, party’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh, former state unit chief Ashwani Sharma, and former MLA Manoranjan Kalia.

Party’s national executive members Avinash Rai Khanna, Harjeet Singh Grewal, state general secretaries Rakesh Rathour, Parminder Singh Brar, and Jagmohan Singh Raju are also part of the committee.

State president of Mahila Morcha Jai Inder Kaur will be ex-officio of the committee while national vice president Saudan Singh, state in-charge and former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani and state co-in-charge Narender Raina are special invitees in the committee.

