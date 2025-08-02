Ludhiana: 1 held for dragging man on bonnet, another on the run

A day after a man was dragged on the bonnet of a government vehicle for nearly half a kilometre in broad daylight, police arrested the driver involved in the incident, while his accomplice—a railway employee—remains at large, officials said on Friday. The case has been registered at division number 8 police station based on the complaint of Umesh Garg, a resident of Rajgarh Estate, South City. (HT Photo)

The arrested accused has been identified as Ajay, a resident of Ladhowal. His accomplice, Sumit from Haryana, who works as a trolley man with the Railways, is currently absconding. The case has been registered at division number 8 police station based on the complaint of Umesh Garg, a resident of Rajgarh Estate, South City.

According to Garg, the incident took place on Thursday near Jagraon Bridge, one of the city’s busiest junctions. Garg said his vehicle was slightly scratched by an auto-rickshaw, prompting his driver to question the auto driver. During the exchange, a man from a nearby government vehicle—later identified as the driver of a railway officer’s car—intervened and escalated the argument.

“He claimed he was the driver of an additional divisional engineer (ADEN) and without any provocation, slapped me,” Garg alleged. “When I stood in front of the car to stop him from fleeing, he accelerated and dragged me on the bonnet for several hundred metres.”

The car finally came to a halt near Guru Nanak Stadium after being blocked by another vehicle. Onlookers reported a brief scuffle between both parties as a crowd gathered. One of the occupants of the government vehicle, believed to be Sumit, reportedly remained inside the car during the entire episode and quietly fled once the car was stopped.

Sub-inspector Amarjit Singh, SHO of division number 8 police station, confirmed that an FIR has been registered under Sections 281 (rash driving), 125 (assault), 115(2) (attempt to cause harm) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

“We have arrested one of the accused and a search is on to nab the absconding railway employee,” said the SHO.