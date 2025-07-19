Ludhiana: 1 injured in encounter during arms recovery

An operation in Roomi village near Jagraon to recover the weapon used in the recent firing on a businessman turned dramatic late Friday night when one of the arrested shooters opened fire on the cops, drawing retaliation in which the accused suffered a bullet injury, officials said on Saturday. The accused, Nanak Ram, who sustained a bullet injury in his leg, is undergoing treatment at the Jagraon civil hospital. The accused in police custody on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Ludhiana (rural) senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ankur Gupta said the Jagraon CIA staff had arrested two suspects — Deepu Singh and Nanak Ram — from Patran in Sangrur district in connection with the July 5 attack on hardware and sanitary store owner Jatinder Singh of Chhajawal village in Jagraon. The duo had allegedly fired at the car of the businessman while he was on his way home near Chhajawal. The victim escaped unhurt as the bullet, fired by motorcycle-borne assailants, narrowly missed him and passed through the car’s windshield.

During custodial interrogation, Nanak Ram disclosed that he had hidden the pistol used in the crime along a Kuchha road between Jagraon and Sohian village, the SSP said. Acting on this information, a police team took him to the location around midnight to recover the weapon. However, the accused pulled out the hidden pistol all of sudden and fired two rounds at the cops in an attempt to flee.

“One bullet passed dangerously close to a police officer, while the other hit a police vehicle,” said SSP Ankur Gupta. “The police team acted swiftly and returned fire in self-defence, one of which struck Nanak Ram in the leg.”

The injured was immediately subdued and transported to the hospital under tight security. His accomplice Deepu Singh remains in custody as the investigation continues. Both are being questioned regarding the motive and any links to a larger criminal nexus.

The police have registered a fresh FIR against Nanak Ram under charges of attempted murder, assault on police personnel and illegal possession of arms. The SSP added that the role of Rupinder Singh alias Pinda, who is settled in the US, and alleged conspirator of the attack, is also being verified.

The complainant had alleged that Rupinder Singh was married to his sister. However, his sister had divorced Rupinder Singh. The accused suspected him of causing differences between the couple. The complainant further alleged that in 2019 the accused had hired contract killers to harm him and another case was lodged against the accused.