Ludhiana | 10 days after carjacking, 3 Beas men land in police net
Ludhiana | 10 days after carjacking, 3 Beas men land in police net

Ten days after two youngsters were thrashed and their car stolen, three Beas residents were arrested for the crime on Monday
Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Singh Brar from Ludhiana said the accused in carjacking case were arrested from Beas and Batala. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The accused – Noorjit Singh, 22; Gurwinder Singh, 20; and Ajit Singh – had come to Ludhiana for the express purpose of executing a robbery.

They first stole the motorcycle of a priest, which was parked outside a gurdwara in Sarabha Nagar, and used it to go around the city, looking for a mark. They spotted the complainants, Naman Garg and Kush Verma, sitting in a car outside the municipal corporation’s Zone D office, and thrashed them before taking off in their car. They left the priest’s motorcycle on the spot.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigation) Varinder Singh Brar said the accused were arrested from Beas and Batala. The stolen car has also been recovered.

A case was registered under Sections 379B (snatching after preparation made for causing death, hurt or restraint) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Noorjit is already facing trial in a case of drug peddling in Kartarpur. He was bailed out from Gurdaspur Jail on August 13, 2021.

Tuesday, February 01, 2022
