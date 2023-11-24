Ludhiana: 10 days on, PSMSU strike continues

The Punjab State Ministerial Services Union (PSMSU) members continued their ongoing protest outside the deputy commissioner office here on Friday. The protest was started on November 14 by employees of different government offices including the DC office, PWD, registrar and sub registrar offices. Punjab State Ministerial Services Union members during a protest in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

Employees claimed that protest aims to draw attention to the grievances of the employees and pensioners, urging the government to fulfill its promises made in the notifications issued in 2022 regarding the restoration of the old pension scheme.

All employees participating in the protest warned that the government’s indifferent attitude towards the demands of the employees is leading Punjab’s government work to a standstill. Despite fundamental demands, no concrete step has been taken by the government.

Sanjeev Bhargav, district head reiterated that a meeting was held with the cabinet subcommittee on November 22, regarding the restoration of the old pension scheme. However, no meaningful solution emerged. Another meeting is scheduled for December 9, and if no viable solution is presented, employees will intensify their struggle in the rally planned for the same day.

The union members, including Amit Arora, Sanjeev Bhargav, AP Mourya, and Sunil Kumar, asserted that if the government does not resolve the issues raised by the employees, the struggle will intensify, and they will raise awareness among the public about the government’s false promises.