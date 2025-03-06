Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 10-year-old harassed; labourer arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 06, 2025 08:18 AM IST

According to the complainant, the girl, on being asked, informed that the accused took her to his rented accommodation after finding her alone and touched her inappropriately

The Moti Nagar police arrested a man allegedly for sexually harassing a 10-year-old girl on Tuesday. The victim was alone at home as her parents were at work when the accused, identified as Sarwan Kumar, committed the crime, the victim’s mother said. The acccused is a labourer.

An FIR under Section 75 (sexual harassment) of the BNS and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered. (HT photo for representation)
The police have registered a case on the complaint of her mother. The woman said she was at work when she received a call from a neighbouring woman, who informed her that the accused had taken her daughter to his room. She rushed home and found her distressed.

According to the complainant, the girl, on being asked, informed that the accused took her to his rented accommodation after finding her alone and bit her cheek besides touching her inappropriately. After she raised an alarm, the accused fled.

ASI Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Section 75 (sexual harassment) of the BNS and Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered.

