Ludhiana: 100-bed facility to end space crunch at civil hospital’s mother-child wing

The civil hospital will operationalise an extension to its mother and childcare wing by the first week of May, adding around 100 beds and upgraded facilities to ease the patient load, officials said. Work on the hospital’s mother and childcare wing is in its final stage, say officials. (HT)

The new block will include extended wards, a dedicated nursery, three labour rooms and a new operation theatre. Officials said the expansion has been fast-tracked in view of the rising patient load, particularly from low-income groups dependent on government healthcare.

Patients and their attendants at the mother and child wing have repeatedly flagged issues such as shortage of beds, long waiting time for deliveries and limited space in labour rooms. According to patients, doctors during peak hours manage multiple cases simultaneously, sometimes forcing patients to wait or share space.

Senior medical officer Dr Akhil Sareen said, “There has been a continuous pressure on the existing facility due to heavy patient inflow. With the addition of nearly 100 beds along with new labour rooms and a nursery, we will be able to manage patients more efficiently.”

Highlighting the past challenges, Sareen added, “At times, handling multiple delivery cases during peak hours became difficult due to space constraints. The expansion will help us address these issues and provide better care, especially in critical cases.”

Officials said the dedicated nursery will ensure better monitoring and care of newborns, while the additional labour rooms and OT will help reduce waiting time and improve emergency response. The extended wards are also expected to reduce congestion and improve overall patient experience.

The health department said the expansion is part of the plan to strengthen infrastructure at government hospitals and reduce dependence on private healthcare facilities.

The work on the facility is now in its final stages, officials said.