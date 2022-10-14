Ludhiana: 105 outsourced MC staffers yet to get 2 months’ salary

Demanding payment of salaries for the last two months to all 105 outsourced staff members of the civic body working in suvidha kendras, a delegation of the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee submitted a memorandum with MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal on Thursday at the Zone-D office.

Chairman of employees’ union, Ashwani Sahota, said Aggarwal has directed the MC officials concerned to take up the issue with the outsourcing contractor and get salaries released as soon as possible.

The staffers, who are yet to receive payment, said they receive a monthly salary of ₹9,770, and that too has not been paid for the last two months, due to which they are struggling to make ends meet, especially during the festive season.

An employee, requesting anonymity, said payment of salaries have been delayed due to an ongoing tussle between the outsourcing contractor and senior MC officials, of which they are having to bear the brunt.

The employees also demanded that MC sign a direct contract with them rather than outsourcing the staff from a third party.

Union demands interest-free loans for Class-4 staff

The MC employees’ union also sought interest free loans of up to ₹10,000 for Class-4 employees ahead of Diwali. Sahota stated that memorandums regarding the same were submitted with mayor Balkar Sandhu and MC commissioner Aggarwal on Thursday.

Sahota said these loans have been provided to the Class-4 employees for the past few years ahead of Diwali and the instalments are deducted from their salary.