Ludhiana: 11-year-old foils kidnapping bid

An 11-year-old boy foiled a kidnapping bid on him after bike-borne three miscreants tried to abduct him in Sarpanch Colony of Jamalpur on Friday night. After the boy and his two friends raised an alarm, the miscreants fled after leaving him on the street. The entire incident, which happened in Sarpanch Colony of Jamalpur, Ludhiana, was captured in the CCTVs installed on the street. (HT Photo)

The entire incident was captured in the CCTVs installed on the street. The Jamalpur police lodged an FIR against three unidentified accused.

The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the father of the boy. He stated that his son was playing on the street with his two friends. Meanwhile, three bike-borne miscreants turned up there. The accused intercepted the children on their way.

He added that the accused abducted his son and forced him to sit on the bike. Meanwhile, his son and his friends raised the alarm. His son managed to free himself from the clutches of the accused and rushed home. After returning home he narrated the entire incident to them. Later, they alerted the police and filed a complaint.

ASI Gurmeet Singh, who is investigating the case, stated that an FIR under sections 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 62 (attempt to commit serious offences) and 3 (5) (joint criminal liability when two or more individuals act with a common intention) of BNS has been lodged against the accused. Due to the dark, the faces of the accused and the number plates of vehicles were not captured in the CCTVs. However, the police are scanning a trail of CCTVs to identify the accused.