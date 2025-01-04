Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 12 more hotels sans parking space sealed

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 05, 2025 05:22 AM IST

Of these, nine hotels are situated in Jawahar Nagar camp area in Ludhiana that falls under MC Zone D; these include Hotel Malwa, Hotel Palm Inn, Hotel Tania palace, Hotel Sidana and Hotel Indian, two facilities named Hotel Diamond and two under the name of Hotel Armaan

Continuing its drive against hotels, which are without parking space, on the second consecutive day, the Municipal Corporation (MC) sealed 12 hotels in Jawahar Nagar camp (near the bus stand) and the area near clock tower on Saturday.

Building branch officials of the MC Zone A and D said that working on the directions of Ludhiana MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, the action has been taken in compliance with the orders issued by the Punjab and Haryana high court in the past. (HT Photo)
Building branch officials of the MC Zone A and D said that working on the directions of Ludhiana MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, the action has been taken in compliance with the orders issued by the Punjab and Haryana high court in the past.

Of these, nine hotels are situated in Jawahar Nagar camp area that falls under MC Zone D. These include Hotel Malwa, Hotel Palm Inn, Hotel Tania palace, Hotel Sidana and Hotel Indian, two facilities named Hotel Diamond and two under the name of Hotel Armaan.

Further, three hotels which have been sealed in the area near the clock tower include Hotel Puneet, Hotel Citizen and Hotel Hallmark. These fall under the MC Zone A.

Building branch officials of the MC Zone A and D said that working on the directions of MC commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal, the action has been taken in compliance with the orders issued by the Punjab and Haryana high court in the past.

The drive against hotels with parking violations will continue in the coming days, they added.

On Friday, the building branch had sealed eight hotels situated in different areas falling under MC Zone D. In total, 20 hotels have been sealed in the past two days.

