Ludhiana | 12 upgraded schools claim to have no space for new classrooms, playgrounds
Ludhiana district education officer has now submitted a detailed consolidated report of these schools to the office of director, education department, regarding the availability of land with these upgraded schools to construct new classrooms and playgrounds
Reflecting upon the failure of state education department, 26 upgraded government schools in the district have not seen any enrolment of students in the upgraded classes in the current academic session.
The schools were upgraded last year by the previous state government before the Assembly elections.
The local district education officer has now submitted a detailed consolidated report of these schools to the office of director, education department, regarding the availability of land with these schools to construct new classrooms and playgrounds.
Notably, a total of 12 out of 26 schools which were upgraded last year have been denied allocation of space for construction of more classrooms and playground by the respective panchayats.
As per the reports submitted by the school heads to the DEO here, panchayats or municipal councillors have expressed helplessness pertaining to allocation of land to school either due to the residential area surrounding school or due to less space available with the concerned authorities.
These schools include Government Primary School, Jodhan; Government Middle School, Madhepur; GMS Housing Board Colony; GMS Billan Wali Chhapri; GMS Garhi Tarkhana; GMS Raikot; Government High School Amloh Road, Khanna; GHS Aliwal; GHS Haibowal Kalan; GHS Sunet; GHS Barewal Awana and GHS Jassowal Kular.
Moreover, out of these 12 schools, six heads of schools, including GPS Jodhan, GMS Housing Board Colony, GMS Billan Wali Chhapri, GHS Amloh Road, Khanna, GHS Sunet and GHS Jassowal Kular. submitted that they don’t have any space left in their schools for construction of new classrooms
According to the sources, the education department has recently received complaints against school heads who submitted wrong reports, citing less vacant space for construction.
“Recently, a special inspection team was sent to a GHS to verify the covered and vacant area of school whose head had denied having any space for further construction. The school head is suspected to have submitted a false report,” an official in the education department said.
“A few school heads don’t want schools to be upgraded as they would be transferred to some other schools far away from their houses after deputation of principals in the upgraded senior secondary schools. Education department is now verifying such complaints,” the officer added.
However, eight schools, including GMS Rattan Heri, GMS Jassian, GMS Khera, GMS Mohi, GMS Gondwal, GHS Babarpur, GHS Begowal and GHS Heeran, have submitted that they have ample space inside the campus for construction of new classrooms and playground.
A few schools have received permission from the local panchayat for allocation of land for the construction of new classrooms and playgrounds for students. These include Government Primary School, Tugal, GPS Bhikhi Khatra, GMS Kalal Majra, GMS Shankar, GMS Akalgarh and GHS Nagra.
Meanwhile, a senior officer, on the condition of anonymity, said the state government was now planning to revoke the orders of the previous government regarding upgradation of these schools.
