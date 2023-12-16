Ludhiana: 13 lakh worth of fake currency recovered, two held

The Doraha police have arrested two persons for allegedly printing, possessing and circulating the fake Indian currency and recovered ₹13.70 lakh worth of fake notes from their possession. Police said the accused used to print counterfeit currency notes using a computer and a printer. (HT PHOTO)

The police also seized a printer and a car in which they were carrying the fake currency.

The accused have been identified as Gurdeep Singh of Sukham Colony of Alipur road in Patiala, who is currently living in Bhatike village in Amritsar and Mahinder Pal alias Sodhi of Tarsika village in Amritsar.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that the police arrested the accused near PUNSUP godowns following a tip-off. The accused were going from Patiala to Amritsar to deliver the fake currency in a car. When frisked, the police recovered counterfeit currency notes from the car.

Police said the accused used to print counterfeit currency notes using a computer and a printer. They used to circulate fake currency in the market.

A case under sections 489-A (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes or bank notes), 489-B (using as genuine, forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes), 489-C (possession of forged or counterfeit currency-notes or bank-notes) and 489-D (making or possessing instruments or materials for forging or counterfeiting currency-notes or bank-notes) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused at Doraha police station.

The SSP added that accused Gurdeep Singh is a habitual offender. He is facing trial in multiple cases, including three cases of printing counterfeit currency notes lodged against him in Patiala in 2019, 2020 and 2021, respectively.