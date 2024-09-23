Ludhiana: 13-yr-old boy found hanging from shop’s grille, say cops

A 13-year-old boy died in mysterious circumstances at a grain market near Jalandhar Bypass, officials said. Police at the crime scene in grain market near Jalandhar Bypass in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

They added that the minor’s body was found late on Sunday, hanging from the grille of a makeshift shop.

The deceased’s kin alleged that he was abducted and murdered, and sought an inquiry and action.

Police said they sent the body to the civil hospital for a postmortem. Assistant commissioner of police (ACP north) Davinder Chaudhary said said a panel of three doctors has been formed to conduct an autopsy on the deceased.

According to police, they will take action according to the post-mortem report.

Police said the victim was a resident of Maskeen Nagar in Bhaura village.

The minor’s mother said he had gone for a haircut on Sunday and returned in the evening. As he returned, she went to cook after asking the minor to have a bath.

She said that in a while, a boy turned up at the house and asked them to come with him. She said he was panting and seemed tense.

The woman said that the boy took them to a makeshift bakery in the grain market, where the found the minor’s body hanging from a grill. She raised an alarm and alerted the police.

The complainant said that a boy who had come to their house claimed that he had seen two men taking the victim on a bike. She added that the boy said the duo were thrashing the victim. She alleged that someone had murdered her son after abducting him.

ACP Chaudhary said police initiated investigation soon after receiving information about the incident.

He said police scanned footage from the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed in the area, but did not find any substantial evidence.

The ACP added that the victim had left the house after his father scolded him for not returning home in time.

He said police will take appropriate action according to the post-mortem report.