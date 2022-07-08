Ludhiana: 14-day judicial remand for former MLA’s brother in rape case
A court ordered to send Karamjit Singh Bains, brother of former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, on a 14-day judicial remand on Thursday in a rape case, while the former MLA is still at large. The court has ordered the police to trace and attach the properties of both the accused.
The police have already attached the property of the former MLA and his brother at Alamgir village. The police informed the trial court of judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur that the properties of Simarjeet Singh Bains and Paramjit Singh Bains, another brother of the former MLA, situated at Alamgir village have been attached. The court in the orders stated that the remaining properties of both the accused be traced and attached. Properties of accused Baljinder Kaur and Sukhchain Singh are also ordered to be attached.
The court also directed the SHO at police station Division Number 6 to furnish the list of properties of the remaining accused Karamjit Singh, Pardeep Kumar, alias Gogi and Jasvir Kaur, on or before the next date of hearing.
Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, SHO, division Number 6 police station, said that police had sought an extension in remand for further questioning but the court sent Karamjit Singh Bains to judicial custody.
Joint commissioner of police (JCP, Rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar stated that the accused cannot sell their properties if they are attached.
A 44-year-old woman had lodged a complaint against Bains on November 16, 2020, an FIR was registered on July 10, 2021, on the court’s directions against Bains, his two brothers- Karamjit Singh Bains, Paramjit Singh Bains, aides Sukhchain Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Baljinder Kaur and Jasveer Kaur, under the Sections 376, 354, 354-A, 506 and 120-B of the of IPC.
Class 4 student kidnapped from Patiala village, released later
In a broad daylight crime, two motorcyclists kidnapped an eight-year-old schoolboy, a student of Class 4, from Khandoli village on the Rajpura-Patiala road on Thursday morning. The boy was recovered after three hours as the family paid the ransom, claimed sources, while the police neither confirmed nor denied paying the ransom. Deepak Pareek, SSP, Patiala, said they received the information that a boy had been kidnapped while going to school this morning.
Fight against drugs, gangster culture top priority: DGP
Director-general of police Gaurav Yadav said the fight against drugs and gangster culture was the topmost priority of the Punjab Police. While Chairing a review meeting at the Police Lines with IG Mukhwinder Singh Chinna and SSP Deepak Pareek, Yadav said the topmost priority of the Punjab government is to further strengthen the fight against drugs to make Punjab a drug-free state besides eliminating gangster culture, maintaining law and order and detection of crime.
Moose Wala’s murder: 39 days on, SIT clueless about Punjab module shooters’ whereabouts
Around 39 days after the brutal killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala, the Punjab police's special investigation team is still groping in the dark to trace Punjab module shooters, which included Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh Mannu. Despite custodial interrogation of the masterminds of the killing, Lawrence Bishnoi and Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, the Punjab police are struggling to find the trail of Mannu and Roopa.
Corruption charge: Day after Faridkot DSP’s arrest, case transferred to VB
A day after arresting deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Faridkot, Lakhvir Singh in a corruption case, the Punjab Police on Thursday transferred the case to the Punjab Vigilance Bureau to ensure a free, fair, and impartial investigation into this case. Director-general of police Gaurav Yadav said that the VB being a special investigation agency for probing corruption cases, they have decided to hand over this case to them to carry out further investigations.
International cyber fraud racket busted; 2 Nigerians held
With the arrest of two Nigerian nationals from Delhi, the cybercrime cell of the Punjab Police has managed to bust an international cyber fraud racket. They used to allegedly introduce themselves as VVIPs on WhatsApp and send messages to people, mostly government officials, asking for financial favours in the form of Amazon gift cards and digital wallet payments among others, Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said.
