Ludhiana: 14-day judicial remand for former MLA’s brother in rape case

A court ordered to send Karamjit Singh Bains, brother of former MLA and Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief Simarjeet Singh Bains, on a 14-day judicial remand on Thursday in a rape case, while the former MLA is still at large. The court has ordered the police to trace and attach the properties of both the accused.

The police have already attached the property of the former MLA and his brother at Alamgir village. The police informed the trial court of judicial magistrate Harsimranjit Kaur that the properties of Simarjeet Singh Bains and Paramjit Singh Bains, another brother of the former MLA, situated at Alamgir village have been attached. The court in the orders stated that the remaining properties of both the accused be traced and attached. Properties of accused Baljinder Kaur and Sukhchain Singh are also ordered to be attached.

The court also directed the SHO at police station Division Number 6 to furnish the list of properties of the remaining accused Karamjit Singh, Pardeep Kumar, alias Gogi and Jasvir Kaur, on or before the next date of hearing.

Sub-inspector Madhu Bala, SHO, division Number 6 police station, said that police had sought an extension in remand for further questioning but the court sent Karamjit Singh Bains to judicial custody.

Joint commissioner of police (JCP, Rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar stated that the accused cannot sell their properties if they are attached.

A 44-year-old woman had lodged a complaint against Bains on November 16, 2020, an FIR was registered on July 10, 2021, on the court’s directions against Bains, his two brothers- Karamjit Singh Bains, Paramjit Singh Bains, aides Sukhchain Singh, Pardeep Kumar, Baljinder Kaur and Jasveer Kaur, under the Sections 376, 354, 354-A, 506 and 120-B of the of IPC.