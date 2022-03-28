Ludhiana: 14-year-old girl raped on knifepoint

An Ambedkar Nagar resident has been booked for raping a 14-year-old girl on knifepoint. The girl used to address him as mama (maternal uncle) as he was a neighbour of her grandparents.

The girl’s mother, a widow, said that the accused, Rahul, was a frequent visitor at her parents’ house. She added that whenever she visited her parents, the accused used to drop her home.

On March 23, when she returned home, she found the accused fleeing from her house. When she went inside, she saw her daughter weeping. On being asked, the teen revealed that the accused had raped her on knifepoint.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Meet Ram, the investigating officer, said an FIR under Sections 376 (sexual assault) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.