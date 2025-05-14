Ludhiana: 15 arrested during special drive against drug peddlers

Targeting habitual offenders, the Ludhiana police launched a pre-dawn search operation in Mohalla Peeru Banda, a known drug hotspot in Satem Tabri area, on Tuesday morning and arrested four peddlers besides taking five others into preventive custody. The rural police, during a similar operation, arrested 11 persons, officials said. The action was part of the ongoing campaign to eliminate drug trafficking networks, officials mentioned. Cops keep vigil during a surprise check in the city. (HT Photo)

Launching the operation around 4 am, the police team — comprising around 100 personnel including senior officers — zeroed in on nine identified drug peddlers, all of whom are repeat offenders with over 40 FIRs collectively and were currently out on bail.

Apart from arresting peddlers, the police seized heroin from their possession. The arrested accused have been identified as Sahil of New Ashok Nagar, Sanjeev Kumar alias Sonu of Om Park Colony, Haibowal Kalan, Raju of New Shivpuri and Mehakpreet alias Vicky Bath of Bajigar Dera.

Commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said this was a targeted action focused on high-risk offenders who had previously been arrested but were roaming free on bail. “We had been monitoring their movements for the past several days,” Sharma said. “These are hardened peddlers who were continuing their illegal activities despite facing multiple cases. Today’s operation was aimed at sending a strong message that repeat offenders will not be spared.”

Sharma confirmed that heroin was seized during the arrests, and preventive detention was enforced for the others to curb their activities and prevent them from continuing drug trafficking.

The operation is part of the larger initiative under Punjab’s ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ (war against drugs) campaign, which has intensified in recent weeks across Ludhiana and other districts. The police said that more such operations will follow in known high-risk zones.

He added that the crackdown is not just a show of strength but also a warning to drug smugglers and peddlers who believe they can evade justice. “Being out on bail does not mean freedom to continue crime,” the police commissioner said.

Meanwhile, the rural police arrested 11 persons in seven cases during the operation. Ludhiana rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ankur Gupta said the operation was conducted in Ramgarh Bhullar village of Jagraon, Mandiani of Dakha, Akalgarh of Sudhar, Bajigar Basti of City Raikot and Jodhan.

He added that the police recovered 18-gm heroin, 169 intoxicating pills and 35 capsules during the operation. A total of 47 suspects were scanned. The police also issued 25 challans for traffic violations.