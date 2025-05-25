Ludhiana: 15 commercial establishments asked to remove encroachments

The Ludhiana police commissionerate has launched a city-wide crackdown against unauthorised extensions by commercial establishments and vendors in high-traffic zones and issued notices to 15 commercial establishments. Police commissioner Swapan Sharma said the operation’s primary aim was to restore the unobstructed movement of vehicles and emergency services in areas frequently plagued by traffic jams and blockages. The officials noted that continued violations will not be tolerated and future enforcement rounds could include demolition and penalty. (HT photo for representation)

During the campaign, the police identified various shops, food outlets, academies, bookshops and auto showrooms that had illegally encroached upon public roads and pavements. Notices were issued on the spot, warning violators of strict legal action if they failed to remove the encroachments. The drive was particularly focused on locations such as railway station road, Dugri Road, Model Town, Pratap Pura Bazar, Maliganj Chowk and several commercial hotspots near Gurdwara Baba Deep Singh Ji and Jamalpur Chowk.

DCP Parminder Singh Bhandwal emphasised the importance of the initiative in ensuring the safety of the general public and the smooth passage of ambulances, fire brigades and other emergency vehicles. He stated that the illegal occupation of roads by businesses not only causes major inconvenience to commuters but can also endanger lives during emergencies.

Police officials appealed to all commercial property owners and the public to act responsibly by keeping their goods and operations within the legal limits of their premises. The officials also noted that continued violations will not be tolerated and future enforcement rounds could include demolition and fines.