Ludhiana | 15 days after awareness drive, traffic police to crack whip on violators
After conducting an awareness drive for the past 15 days, the traffic police will launch a crackdown against traffic rule violators from April 16 onwards.
According to deputy commissioner of police (DCP, traffic) Saumya Mishra, the traffic police will issue challans to the violators.
A 15-day awareness campaign was held in the city from April 1 to 15 during which around 201 awareness seminars were organised by the traffic police department in different schools, colleges and other organisations to create awareness regarding the traffic rules.
DCP Saumya said apart from seminars, meetings were also held with the members of auto rickshaw unions, transporters and even commuters were informed about the major offences that cause mishaps.
DCP further added that as per the records as many as 380 persons had lost their lives in 478 road accidents that occurred in 2021 in Ludhiana city. “Moreover, 135 persons had suffered major injuries in these accidents. The drivers should avoid over-speeding, wrong side driving, drunken driving, riding without wearing a helmet and using high-beam lights, which are the reasons behind most of the accidents,” DCP said.
-
Two booked in Bareilly for listening to song praising Pakistan
Two Muslim boys were booked for allegedly hampering national integration by listening to a song hailing Pakistan on a mobile phone, police said on Thursday. A first information report (FIR) was lodged against the accused belonging to Singhai Murawan village in the Bhuta area of Bareilly district after an altercation over the issue with a local resident named Ashish Patel, police said. The accused, who are cousins, run a grocery shop.
-
3-day basketball tournament by BFI kicks off in Ludhiana
A three-day Basketball Federation of India-Indian National Basketball League 3x3 Season 1 Quest, Open Basketball Competition, kicked off on Friday. A total of 67 league matches were scheduled for Day-1 and 43 matches were concluded till writing of the report, including eight senior men category matches, 29 under-18 men category matches, and six under-18 girls matches. Ludhiana was chosen by BFI from 20 other cities to host the 3x3 format tournament.
-
Recently opened Jawaddi cut sees surge in accidents, Ludhiana MC directed to install traffic lights
Repugnant to the idea of facilitating Jawaddi residents with a short route, the move to open Jawaddi cut at Southern bypass has turned the site into an accident-prone area. Member of Punjab Road Safety Council, Rahul Verma, also urged the authorities to reconsider the move. Verma said vehicles move at fast speed on the main road and opening the cut will certainly increase the chances of mishaps.
-
3 coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Express derail near Matunga; no injuries reported
Three rear end coaches of Dadar-Puducherry Express derailed near Matunga railway station at around 9:45 pm on Friday. No injury was reported in the incident, Central Railways chief public relation officer Shivaji Sutar said. The senior Central Railway officials said the preliminary probe said it was a human error. As overhead wires are shutdown owing to the derailment, local trains on Central Railway are operating with delays. Fast train services were still not operational.
-
New Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh cross100-mark after 34 days
LUCKNOW: The number of fresh Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh crossed the 100-mark on Friday, after a gap of 34 days. On March 11, there were 117 new Covid cases and on March 12 the state had reported 90 new cases. Since then, new cases kept declining and touched a low of 14 on April 11. But in the past three days, there has been sharp rise. Only 2 patients recovered during the day.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics