Ludhiana: 15 mobile phones recovered from jail inmates

The staff at the central jail here recovered 15 mobile phones from the possession of inmates during a special checking within the jail premises. 15 mobile phones recovered from jail inmates in Ludhiana central jail. (HT)

The Division number 7 police booked eight inmates in two separate FIRs.

The accused have been identified as Sandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Jaswant Singh, Kamaljeet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Vishal Sharma, Karamjit Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Amarpal Singh.

ASI Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the case, said that two separate cases under sections 52A of the Prison Act have been registered against the accused at Division Number 7 police station.