Ludhiana: 15 mobile phones recovered from jail inmates
Jan 29, 2024 05:10 AM IST
15 mobile phones recovered from inmates during a special checking at central jail. Eight inmates booked in two separate FIRs. Two cases registered under Prison Act.
The staff at the central jail here recovered 15 mobile phones from the possession of inmates during a special checking within the jail premises.
The Division number 7 police booked eight inmates in two separate FIRs.
The accused have been identified as Sandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Jaswant Singh, Kamaljeet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Vishal Sharma, Karamjit Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Amarpal Singh.
ASI Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the case, said that two separate cases under sections 52A of the Prison Act have been registered against the accused at Division Number 7 police station.
