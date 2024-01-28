 Ludhiana: 15 mobile phones recovered from jail inmates - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: 15 mobile phones recovered from jail inmates

Ludhiana: 15 mobile phones recovered from jail inmates

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 29, 2024 05:10 AM IST

15 mobile phones recovered from inmates during a special checking at central jail. Eight inmates booked in two separate FIRs. Two cases registered under Prison Act.

The staff at the central jail here recovered 15 mobile phones from the possession of inmates during a special checking within the jail premises.

15 mobile phones recovered from jail inmates in Ludhiana central jail. (HT)
15 mobile phones recovered from jail inmates in Ludhiana central jail. (HT)

The Division number 7 police booked eight inmates in two separate FIRs.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

The accused have been identified as Sandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh, Jaswant Singh, Kamaljeet Singh, Amandeep Singh, Vishal Sharma, Karamjit Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Amarpal Singh.

ASI Gurdial Singh, who is investigating the case, said that two separate cases under sections 52A of the Prison Act have been registered against the accused at Division Number 7 police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On