Ludhiana: 15-year-old boy caught with 15kg poppy husk; accomplice on the run

A 15-year-old boy was detained by Sahnewal police on Friday after he was intercepted carrying a suitcase containing 15 kg of poppy husk, allegedly trafficked from Madhya Pradesh. His alleged accomplice, a woman identified as Gagan from Mansa, managed to escape moments before the teen was caught. A case under Sections 29, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. (HT Photo)

The boy, a Class 7 student and son of a man already in jail under the NDPS Act, was reportedly lured by Gagan, described as a friend of his aunt, with the promise of ₹4,000 to transport the contraband.

According to ASI Gurmeet Singh, the duo travelled to Madhya Pradesh by bus, purchased the poppy husk, and returned the same way. “After getting off on the national highway, the woman walked off with one bag and handed the suitcase to the boy. His nervous behaviour — and the sight of a young boy lugging a heavy suitcase — raised suspicion. Upon inspection, 15 kg poppy husk was recovered,” the ASI said.

The juvenile told police he was supposed to meet Gagan again on October 31. However, her phone has been switched off since the incident. Police are verifying her address and scanning phone records to track her down.

A case under Sections 29, 61, and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered. The boy remains in custody under juvenile protocol as the investigation continues.