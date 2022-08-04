Ludhiana | 16 booked for lapse in tenant verification
Ahead of 75th Independence Day, the city police have initiated a drive against landlords who have rented their houses to tenants without police verification. During the drive on Thursday, police registered around 16 FIRs at different police stations.
Police also initiated surprise checks at hotels and inns.
According to police, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma had made it mandatory for residents to get police verification of their tenants done and the orders were also issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for the same.
Police have also lodged separate cases against landlords under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at different police stations.
The Dugri police booked Arjan of New Sham Nagar, Dehlon police booked Davinder Singh of Rania village and Sadar police booked Mohan Singh of Alamgir village for violating the said orders of the CP.
Meanwhile, separate FIRs under Sections 188 of IPC were registered against Balveer Singh and Gurdeep Singh of Dhror village, Harveer Singh and Sher Singh of Umaidpur at Sahnewal police station.
The Division Number 6 police also registered FIRs against Sukhdev Singh and Hardeep Singh of Dholewal village, Harvinder Singh of Millerganj and Hirdai Narayan of Hargobind Nagar in Giaspura.
Similarly, Shimlapuri police registered four FIRs and Daba police registered one FIR.
According to the CP, despite appealing to residents several times to get the verification of their tenants, domestic help and employees done, many people had not applied for it.
He also added that criminal elements hide in the city after executing crime in other states. “In some cases, domestic helps escape after executing robberies at the house of their employers. In such cases, police face problems in tracing the accused,” he said.
Man booked for beating stray dogs in Pune
The Pune police on Thursday booked a man for allegedly beating stray dogs which resulted in paralysis. The complaint was filed by Vinita Asim Tandon (51) resident of quality society phase no 2, Shewalewadi on August 3 at Lonikand police station. According to the complaint, accused Tribhuvanshigh Dhami a resident of resident of Panchshil Tower, Kharadi was allegedly beating stray dogs with sticks, which resulted in paralysis of one stray dog who was critically injured.
U.P.: Fraudulent WhatsApp messages baffle senior HC lawyers in Lucknow
Many senior lawyers of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court have been getting fraudulent WhatsApp messages for the last one month asking them to purchase Amazon gift cards through a link forwarded on their numbers. The unidentified conman sending these messages has introduced himself as Chief Justice of the Allahabad high court Justice Rajesh Bindal. Bulbul Godiyal, senior advocate and former additional advocate general of the state government has lodged an FIR with Vibhuti Khand police station in this connection.
NOCs not being issued: Miffed colonisers take out protest march against state govt in Ludhiana
Up in arms over the non-issuance of no objection certificates (NOCs) against plots and FIRs being lodged against colonisers, the Punjab Colonisers and Property Dealers Association took out a protest march against the state government in Field Ganj area on Thursday. The protesting colonisers took out the march from Gurdwara Dukhniwaran Sahib to Jagraon bridge near the statues of martyrs Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev.
Pimpri-Chinchwad police busts low CIBIL score loan racket, three held
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested three persons allegedly running a fake loans' racket in Pune, Thane and Navi Mumbai. The accused – arrested on July 24 - have been identified as a resident of Kalyan west, Radhika Yatish Ambekar; a resident of Dombivali, 37, Sandip Samudre; and a resident of Kalyan east, 36, Jayjeet Ramsane.
MUNPL ties up with Indian Bank for short-term loan of ₹250 crore
Meja Urja Nigam Private Limited, a joint venture of NTPC Limited and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Uttpadan Nigam Limited (UPRVUNL), has tied up with the Indian Bank for a short-term loan of Rs 250 crore, informed MUNPL officials here on Thursday. Field general manager of Indian Bank, Binoy Kumar Singh expressed his pleasure in the bank's association with MUNPL. It is worth mentioning that during FY 2021-22 MUNPL achieved a profit of Rs 278 crore.
