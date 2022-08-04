Ludhiana | 16 booked for lapse in tenant verification

Ahead of 75th Independence Day, the city police have initiated a drive against landlords who have rented their houses to tenants without police verification. During the drive on Thursday, police registered around 16 FIRs at different police stations.

Police also initiated surprise checks at hotels and inns.

According to police, commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma had made it mandatory for residents to get police verification of their tenants done and the orders were also issued under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) for the same.

Police have also lodged separate cases against landlords under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code at different police stations.

The Dugri police booked Arjan of New Sham Nagar, Dehlon police booked Davinder Singh of Rania village and Sadar police booked Mohan Singh of Alamgir village for violating the said orders of the CP.

Meanwhile, separate FIRs under Sections 188 of IPC were registered against Balveer Singh and Gurdeep Singh of Dhror village, Harveer Singh and Sher Singh of Umaidpur at Sahnewal police station.

The Division Number 6 police also registered FIRs against Sukhdev Singh and Hardeep Singh of Dholewal village, Harvinder Singh of Millerganj and Hirdai Narayan of Hargobind Nagar in Giaspura.

Similarly, Shimlapuri police registered four FIRs and Daba police registered one FIR.

According to the CP, despite appealing to residents several times to get the verification of their tenants, domestic help and employees done, many people had not applied for it.

He also added that criminal elements hide in the city after executing crime in other states. “In some cases, domestic helps escape after executing robberies at the house of their employers. In such cases, police face problems in tracing the accused,” he said.