Ludhiana: 17-year-old booked for ‘raping’ minor

The Sahnewal police have booked a 17-year-old for allegedly raping a minor and impregnating her. The accused allegedly gave her abortion pills to terminate her pregnancy. After he found that the pills did not work, he fled vacating his rented accommodation. Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered, say police.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of the victim’s father. The complainant said his daughter was depressed for the past few days. On being asked, she informed her family that she had befriended the accused, who lived in a rented accommodation near their house, a few months ago. The accused would often take her to his rented accommodation where he would rape her, she told her family. She got pregnant after which about three months ago the accused gave her abortion pills, the complainant said. When it did not work, he fled, vacating his room.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Mewa Singh, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Section 64 (rape) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the teenager.