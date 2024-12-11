Menu Explore
Ludhiana: 18-year-old woman ends life 2 days after marriage

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 11, 2024 09:14 AM IST

Deceased’s parents have said that they had not forced her for the wedding; no suicide note was found in the room and nothing suspicious was found in her mobile phone, say police

Two days after her marriage, an 18-year-old woman ended her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan in Shiv Shankar Colony at Tibba Road on Monday. Minutes before taking the extreme step, the woman visited her parental house with her husband to perform ‘Pag Phera’ (a ritual of visiting a parental home after wedding).

The police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the statement of her parents.
The police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on the statement of her parents.

The deceased, who was a resident of Dharampura, had married a shopkeeper on December 7. The uncle of the groom said both had gone to her parental home on Monday. They returned in the evening after which she went upstairs to her room to change clothes. Her husband left the house to bring something from the market.

He added that when she did not come downstairs, family members went to call her. Despite persistent knocks when she did not open the door, kin peeped inside through a window to spot her lifeless body hanging from the ceiling fan. They informed her parents and alerted the police.

Inspector Bhagatvir Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Tibba police station, said that woman’s parents stated that they had not forced her for the wedding. The inspector added that no suicide note was found in the room. Nothing suspicious was found in her mobile phone. The police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 196 of the BNS on the statement of her parents.

