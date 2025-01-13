Ludhiana: 18k power theft cases detected, 17 cr recovered

The Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has come across 18,890 electricity theft cases and recovered ₹17.27 crore in fines in the past eight months. The enforcement wing targeted both domestic and industrial defaulters as it inspected 1,40,964 connections across Ludhiana, officials confirmed on Monday. ₹ 5.24 crore in dues to be collected from several areas across Ludhiana district. (HT File)

They further pointed out that despite this substantial recovery, ₹5.24 crore in dues remain unpaid, particularly in areas such as Khanna, Doraha, Sirhind, Raikot, Jagraon, Adda Dakha and Ahmedgarh. Among these, the City East circle accounts for the highest pending amount at ₹2.23 crore, followed by City West with ₹1.31 crore and Khanna with ₹1.17 crore. The Suburban circle has the lowest pending amount at ₹51 lakh.

Data reveals that the Khanna circle recorded the highest number of power theft cases, with 5,231 violations identified after 23,073 inspections. City West followed with 4,888 cases, City East with 4,471 cases and Suburban circle with 4,240 cases.

In terms of fine recovered, Janta Nagar topped the list, contributing ₹2.28 crore, followed by Focal Point with ₹1.8 crore, CMC Division with ₹1.4 crore and Aggar Nagar with ₹1.04 crore.

A senior PSPCL official in central zone, seeking anonymity, said November saw a particularly active crackdown, with 1,359 cases of power theft detected. PSPCL recovered ₹1.81 crore during that month alone, after inspecting 19,751 connections.

Jagdev Singh Hans, chief engineer of the PSPCL’s Ludhiana Central Zone, emphasised that the corporation would continue taking action over power theft. “These violations are serious offences and are non-bailable under Section 35 of the Indian Electricity Act, 2003,” he added.

Notably, the corporation has witnessed a significant surge in the recovery of fines compared to last year, rising from ₹14.19 crore to ₹17.27 crore. The detection in power theft cases has also seen a sharp jump from 12,464 cases to 18,890 cases, reflecting PSPCL’s efforts to combat such violations, Hans mentioned.